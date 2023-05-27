NTC to telcos: Be ready for Super Typhoon Mawar

The National Telecommunications on Friday directed all public telecommunications entities to be ready for the coming Super Typhoon ‘Mawar’ in order to ensure their continued operations and services to the public.

As contained in Memo Order No. 05-04-2011, signed by Commissioner Ella Blanca B. Lopez, the NTC ordered telco organizations and companies to “ensure that there are a sufficient number of technical and support personnel and standby generators with extra fuel, tools, and spare equipment in the areas forecast to be affected” by the super typhoon.

As reported early Friday (May 26, 2022) by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), ‘Mawar’ was last spotted 1,705 kilometers east of Southeastern Luzon and is expected to enter the Philippine area of responsibility either Friday evening or early Saturday morning.

The public telcos were also directed by the NTC to fast-track the repair and restoration of telecommunication services in the service areas that will be severely affected by the tropical depression.

“Further, you are also directed to deploy Libreng Tawag and Libreng Charging Stations in strategic areas that will be affected by the typhoon. You are also reminded to coordinate with the LGUs and observe strict health protocols to avoid transmission of coronavirus disease (COVID-19),” the NTC said.

The commission said it will expect status updates every six hours of ongoing restoration activities being performed on the telcos’ networks and facilities, plus a timeline for the full restoration of service.