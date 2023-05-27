New tech hub to teach kids entrepreneurship

FILIPINO learners can anticipate a new education and fun destination in the metro toward the coming months, as ABC Tech Ventures Inc. has tied up with Dream Lab with the recent launch of “ABC Tech Hub” at the Ayala Malls Circuit in Makati City.

According to ABC Tech Ventures Inc. CEO Arvin Arik Carranceja, this partnership pushes the boundaries in novel learning, resulting in a trend-setting paradigm shift that would reinvent the academic industry.

“Our vision for this hub is not just ambitious, but transformative. It’s not just a space—it’s a fusion of technology and education, a launchpad for dreams, and a living testament to our unwavering commitment to accessible, innovative education,” he said.

In a sideline interview, Carranceja told the BusinessMirror that they invested up to P4 million in this 300-plus square-meter new attraction at the 4,000-sq.m Dream Lab to become an immersive, interactive environment that will hone the enterprising spirit of children, as they learn to become entrepreneurs as young as 12 years of age or below.

A game-changer in education, ABC Tech Hub is expected to bring academic excellence and, at the same time, produce a new breed of business-minded individuals that could become future economic prime movers in the country.

“Our hub is equipped with experiential business simulations and a host of engaging activities—all designed to kindle curiosity, inspire creativity, and foster entrepreneurship,” Carranceja explained.

The top executive further elaborated that the new “edu-tainment” facility exposes aspiring student entrepreneurs and guests in a participative learning experience with “Lab Ninjas” and interactive installations that teach vital skills for launching and sustaining a successful business in the future.

As such, visitors can enjoy its many offerings, such as “Programming is the new Math!” filled with action and engaging activities; “Brain Builder Station,” where they can engage and gain basic skills in reading, writing and language development; “Teamwork Zone,” a team-building game that encourages camaraderie and collaboration; “Skill Growth Hub,” which has puzzles and challenges that develop skills and spark imaginations; and “App LaunchPad,” a fun family activity with a dash of learning.

During the kickoff event the ABC Tech Ventures Inc. CEO announced their sponsorship to the Department of Education’s “Project Watch” national program, aimed at raising the academic standard in the country.

Investing more in the future, the homegrown technology company, which manufactures digital tablets specially designed for educational purposes, partnered with Windows of Opportunity: a pioneering scholarship matching platform that helps crush barriers to learning and linking poor but deserving students with resources they need.

“With the official inauguration of the ABC Tech Hub, we stand at the threshold of limitless possibilities for our youth, our industry, and our nation,” Carranceja said, as he cited their plans to install similar hubs in other museums of Dream Lab. “As we continue this exciting journey, we look forward to shaping the future of education together.”