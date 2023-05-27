LG begins global rollout of 2023 TV lineup

LG Electronics (LG, lg.com/ph) announces the global rollout of its 2023 TV lineup, featuring the most advanced range of LG OLED TVs yet. Boasting the company’s latest technologies and designed around its new vision—“Sync to You, Open to All”—LG’s new TVs deliver exceptional viewing and user experiences that can be customized to match one’s individual needs, preferences and tastes. The 2023 LG TV lineup ushers in a new era in television, transforming the TV into a convenient home hub that continuously expands and enriches everyday life.

Headlining this year’s lineup, the company’s latest OLED TVs elevate the viewing experience as only LG OLED can. The new models offer premium self-lit picture quality, powerful image processing technologies, and an upgraded webOS platform providing even more smart features, as well as access to an ever-increasing library of lifestyle services.

LG introduced the world to the first-ever large screen OLED a decade ago and since then, the company has continued to lead the premium TV market. Its cutting-edge OLED TVs keep evolving to deliver ever-greater value to consumers and have earned many accolades from respected tech media outlets and industry experts. Renowned for their superb picture quality, LG OLED TVs produce vibrant, accurate colors with deep blacks and an infinite contrast ratio for images that are remarkably lifelike.

In addition to realizing new and more immersive viewing experiences, LG’s self-lit technology has enabled the company to create unprecedented, visually-stunning TV form factors, including market-firsts such as the rollable LG SIGNATURE OLED R, and the bendable LG OLED Flex. Among its latest triumphs are the LG SIGNATURE OLED M, a 97-inch OLED TV with Zero Connect technology enabling wireless transmission of video and audio; and OLED T, a transparent OLED TV that redefines spatial integration and the user experience.