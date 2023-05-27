InLife appoints new Chief Agency Officer

Insular Life (InLife) has appointed Stephen L. Ong as its Executive Vice President and Chief Agency Officer (CAO).

Ong’s exceptional sales track record in the life insurance industry spans 25 years. He began his career as a financial advisor who was a consistent MDRT qualifier and top 1 agent for three consecutive years in his first life insurance company, where he also took on the role of a sales director. He moved to another life insurance agency and became its agency director, territory head, and concurrent agency recruitment head, establishing a recruitment program that resulted in a significant agency headcount growth. His last assignment was as its Chief Distribution Officer managing Partnership Distribution, and successfully making its fifth-ranked Agency Team the industry’s third largest agency team, prior to joining InLife.

As InLife’s CAO, Ong is tasked with the Company’s agency expansion, and leading the following InLife Teams: Sales Territories, Agency Expansion, Group/Corporate Sales, Agency Engagement and Services, the InLife Academy, and Agency Licensing.

Ong graduated from the University of Santo Tomas with a degree in BS Biology.