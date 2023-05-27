Fabulous flair unveiled at Cannes Indigenous Arts & Fashion Festival

CANNES, FRANCE – The International Indigenous Fashion Week© (IIFW) presented the grandeur of the “Cannes Indigenous Arts & Fashion Festival.” This spectacular runway showcase takes place during the world’s most renowned film festival in Cannes, France.

The festival serves as a powerful platform to raise awareness about the challenges faced by Indigenous Peoples across the globe, with a particular focus on the heart-wrenching issue of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women. Showcasing the mastery of seven exceptional Indigenous designers from around the world, this event embodies their artistic brilliance and cultural heritage. Among the distinguished designers are Dante Biss-Grayson—Sky Eagle Collection (NM, USA), Alyssia Sutherland—Ally’s Ribbons (MB, Canada), Natasha Thompson—Tasha Marie (ON, Canada), Victor Baguilat Jr.—Kandama (Quezon City, Philippines), Christine Tienkamp—SS River Designs (SK, Canada), Stacey Mitchell—Stacey Mitchell (NY, USA), and Rebekah Jarvey—Rebekah Jarvey (MT, USA). The illustrious fashion house Kandama takes the stage as the grand finale of this mesmerizing fashion extravaganza.

The event witnessed the presence of legendary producer and director Martin Scorsese, along with his family and esteemed cast members from ‘Killers of the Flower Moon,’ including the remarkable Tantoo Cardinal. While Leonardo DiCaprio, unfortunately, encountered unexpected traffic delays and couldn’t attend, the Indigenous Arts and Fashion Festival was graced by the presence of esteemed individuals who recognize the importance of celebrating Indigenous culture and creativity.

At the heart of this remarkable event is Kandama Social Enterprise, an organization dedicated to empowering Indigenous women, particularly those from the Julongan village in Kiangan, Ifugao. By providing livelihood opportunities, conducting workshops, donating looms, and establishing weaving centers, Kandama Social Enterprise strives to uplift these women and create a sustainable future for their communities.

Kandama has gained international acclaim by showcasing its exceptional creations at prestigious fashion events around the world, including Melbourne Fashion Week, Virgin Australia Melbourne Fashion Festival, New York Fashion Week, and Paris Fashion Week, among many others. The brand continuously marries sophistication with dream-like fantasy in their awe-inspiring collections.

In their latest showcase, the “Cannes” collection, Kandama unveils a stunning fusion of traditional elegance derived from Ifugao weaves with themes of femininity, modernity, and classic Filipiniana grace. Through a meticulously crafted 12-piece collection, Kandama weaves an exquisite and romantic narrative, capturing the essence of timelessness and patriotism. The color palette seamlessly intertwines elegant shades of white and pearl, interwoven with vibrant hues inspired by the Philippine flag, such as red, yellow, and blue. These designs empower the Kandama woman to embrace her identity fully and express her sophistication, ensuring their enduring appeal for generations to come.

This extraordinary collection would not have been possible without the generous collaboration of esteemed brands such as Punique, The Brave Story, Twelve Topaz, Twin Starr, and Accents and Petals. Their partnership adds an extra layer of creativity and splendor to the remarkable showcase.

The Cannes Indigenous Arts & Fashion Festival presented by International Indigenous Fashion Week is a testament to the indomitable spirit of Indigenous artists and designers, as they share their remarkable talents and rich cultural heritage with the world. IIFW and Kandama Social Enterprise remain committed to championing Indigenous communities and promoting their extraordinary artistic excellence on a global stage.

Image credits: Troi Santos






