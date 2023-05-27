CEMEX and Grab Philippines elevate road safety awareness with ‘Listo Tayo!’

CEMEX Holdings Philippines and Grab Philippines organized this year’s ‘Listo Tayo!’ Road Safety Campaign to champion the culture of road safety and responsible driving.

Since its launch in 2013, the CEMEX Listo Tayo Initiative has been advocating for collective responsibility on the road with the aim of decreasing road accidents and ensuring the safety of all road users, particularly vulnerable groups such as motorists, school children, cyclists, and other members of the community.

For this year’s campaign, CEMEX and Grab organized a seminar about safety and driving etiquette in Solid Cement Plant Antipolo. Over 500 Grab partner drivers, riders, local government and community vulnerable road users, were in attendance. The seminar emphasized the importance of defensive driving and the criticality of understanding blind spots inherent in heavy vehicles, both fundamental in preventing road accidents.

“Ensuring safety is our top priority, not only within our operations but also for all road users,” said Edwin Hufemia, CEMEX Supply Chain Vice President. “Our partnership with Grab enables us to reach tens of thousands of drivers. We believe we can ensure complete safety across all our operations without injuries or accidents, but only if we continue with these kinds of programs,” Hufemia emphasized.

As part of this commitment, CEMEX has invested in cutting-edge vehicle safety features for its fleets, such as driver assistance systems, motion sensors, interior and exterior cameras, viewing monitors, GPS, and alarm signals. These features are connected to CEMEX central database, enabling real-time monitoring of their trucks and ensuring both drivers and vehicles operate at maximum safety.

As a highlight of the event, attendees were given a unique opportunity to experience firsthand the inside of a CEMEX truck, empowering them to understand better the visual limitations within a truck cabin. This immersive experience aims to cultivate a sense of mutual respect and empathy among all road users.

“The main principle of this event is to understand that truck drivers and motorcycle riders perceive the road differently. It’s about understanding both sides,” explained Trishia Katipunan, Partner Comms and Training Manager at Grab Philippines. “We aim to democratize road safety knowledge because it’s a responsibility we all share.”

The success of this year’s ‘Listo Tayo!’ campaign is a testament to the shared commitment of CEMEX and Grab Philippines to the safety of the communities they operate in and protecting vulnerable road users. This marks a pivotal step in a long-term partnership between the two industry leaders in achieving safer roads in the country.

Edwin Hufemia, CEMEX Supply Chain Vice President, ensures that safety is of the utmost importance across all operations of CEMEX. The partnership with Grab will significantly broaden their impact, further advancing their mission to promote comprehensive road safety and awareness.

CEMEX ‘Listo Tayo!’ team member giving insights to Grab riders and CEMEX employees about critical blind spots and wide turn angles of trucks on the road.