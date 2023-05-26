VP vows to hone teachers’ skills

Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte recognized the zeal and passion of Filipino teachers, vowing to champion their welfare and professional development as part of her MATATAG: Bansang Makabata, Batang Makabansa agenda.

“Teachers are critical to the success of education. When they are supported, education quality improves,” Duterte, in her Basic Education Report 2023, said.

She added the agency would implement a policy on the distribution of workload and payment for teaching overload.

The Department of Education (DepEd) will also request the Department of Budget and Management the expansion of the coverage of Special Hardship Allowances, and closely coordinate with the Government Service Insurance System for an improved benefits package for all education personnel.

Furthermore, DepEd commits to elevating teaching approaches and standards by following the Philippine Professional Standards for Teachers and capacitating them in utilizing and maximizing the benefits of digital and remote learning.

“We will continuously provide professional development programs, including graduate degree scholarship programs to teachers focusing on their learning area specialization and graduate certificate programs for non-majors,” Duterte vowed.

The DepEd will likewise fast track the career progression policy and strictly implement the Merit Selection Policy to avoid any intervention in appointing personnel to vacant positions.