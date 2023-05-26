UAAP’s Cambodia SEA Games champs, medalists honored

STUDENT-ATHLETES who represented the Philippines in the recent 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia will be honored as the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 85 formally lowers its curtains on Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Leading the league’s 73 student-athletes who participated in Cambodia is Adamson University men’s basketball star Jerom Lastimosa, a vital cog in the Gilas Pilipinas “Redeem Team” that regained the gold medal.

The other SEA Games medalists are De La Salle swimmer Xiandi Chua, the UAAP women’s MVP who set a new SEA Games record in the 200-meter backstroke with a time of 2:13.20, and National University taekwondo jin Kurt Barbosa, men’s MVP, who won a third straight gold medal in men’s -54 kgs division.

University of Santo Tomas poomsae exponents Maria Nicole Labayne and Aidalane Laxa also triumphed in the recognized team female category.

Mecca Cortizano, a member of University of the East athletics team, was a member of the champion obstacle racing women’s team relay, while Erika Burgos from the University of the Philippines women’s swimming team emerged victorious in the mixed relay of aquathlon.

The UAAP will award the Athlete of the Year in Team and Individual Sports in the High School and College Divisions, as well as the High School and College General Champions on Saturday.

The high school and collegiate athlete scholars from the eight member-schools will also be honored.

Adamson University will then pass on the hosting responsibilities to UE, which will oversee Season 86.

Prior to the closing ceremony, the streetdance competition will make a return at 2 p.m. with La Salle Dance Company-Street, the most recent champions in 2019, performing third.

NU Dance Company will be the first in the order, followed by Far Eastern University Street Alliance. University of Santo Tomas-Prime will be fourth in line, followed by the Company of Ateneo Dancers, University of the Philippines Streetdance Club and Adamson University Dance Company-Street.

In the high school division, UST-Galvanize will defend its title against Adamson University Dance Company-Street SHS and FEU-X.