Thirdy, Ange, Rhenz honored by scribes

THREE of the best collegiate players in recent history will be hailed by the Collegiate Press Corps during its awards night on Monday at The Hummingbird Rooftop Bar in Quezon City.

Ateneo’s Thirdy Ravena and Ange Kouame and Letran’s Rhenz Abando will be honored as Collegiate Basketball Players of the Year during the ceremony presented by San Miguel Corp. and the Philippine Sports Commission.

The press corps that covers the University Athletic Association of the Philippines and National Collegiate Athletic Association are holding the awards for the first time in three years following the pandemic.

Ravena earned top honors for the 2019-20 athletic year when he led the Blue Eagles to a perfect 16-0 campaign in UAAP Season 82. He was named Finals MVP in Ateneo’s sweep of University of Santo Tomas.

Abando, meanwhile, is the top collegiate player for the 2021-22 season where he made history with Letran. In his first and only season in the NCAA, Abando was named Rookie of the Year and MVP on top of leading the Knights to the Season 97 championship.

Kouame, on the other hand, will be feted for his effort in the 2022-23 season. The naturalized Filipino center was the UAAP MVP in Season 84 and Finals MVP in Season 85 when the Blue Eagles regained the crown.

Also to be honored in the ceremony supported by MNL Kingpin, Tinapayan Festival and Jockey are the Collegiate Volleyball Players of the Year and Mythical 5 for basketball and Coaches of the Year.

The Collegiate Press Corps Awards Night is also supported by Robinsons Supermarket, Robinsons Appliances and Handyman.