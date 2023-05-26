Swimming national congress, election scheduled June 8

THE national congress and election of members of the board of trustees of the Philippine Swimming Inc. (PSI) has been moved back by a week to June 8.

Originally scheduled for June 15, the World Aquatics-ordered exercise will be attended by regional representatives and nominees of the PSI starting at 11 a.m. at the East Ocea Palace Restaurant in Parañaque City.

The new schedule of the congress and election was agreed upon during Thursday’s hybrid meeting among regional representatives of the federation, according to Atty. Wharton Chan.

“The regional representatives agreed to move the exercise to an earlier date—and it will be doe face-to-face,” said Wharton, a member of the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC)-designated electoral committee chaired by POC secretary-general Atty. Edwin Gastanes with Atty. Avelino Sumagui and Atty. Marcus Antonius Andaya as the other members.

More than 300 clubs or groups registered as PSI members with 100 of them joining Thursday’s meeting, according to Chan. He expects more to attend the June 8 exercise.

To be elected are 10 members of the board of trustees based on geographical sector plus one member from among the representatives of diving, open water swimming, water polo and synchronized (artistic) swimming for a total of 11 trustees.

The geographical sector covers two each from the Area 1 (National Capital Region), Area 2 (Regions 1, 2, 3 and Cordillera Autonomous Region), Area 3 (Regions 4-A, 4-B and 5), Area 4 (Regions 6, 7 and 8) and Area 5 (Regions 9, 10, 11, 12, CARAGA Region and Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao).