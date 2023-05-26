Senator ‘Bato’ de la Rosa calls for responsible gun ownership

THE growth and development of the firearms manufacturing industry will all depend on the number of educated and responsible gun owners.

So said Senator Ronald “Bato” de la Rosa as he joined the Association of Firearms and Ammunition Dealers Inc. (AFAD) in the fight against loose firearms, gun safety, and responsible gun ownership.

“We must continue educate our citizens about gun ownership,” said Dela Rosa in a short message during the opening of the 29th AFAD Defense and Sporting Arms Show on Thursday at the SMX Convention in Pasay City.

“If we all become responsible gun owners, there will be more members of society who’re not just simple hobbyists and sportsmen,” he said. “And this will also benefit the manufacturers and importers in the industry.”

Dela Rosa acknowledges the contribution of the firearms industry not just for creating jobs for Filipinos but also for the growth of the economy in general.

“My own daughter and my son-in-law are both champion shooters,” added the former Philippine National Police Chief. “We need to help each other, we have to unite and put our best foot forward to help the industry grow, stabilize and be helpful to nation-building.”

AFAD president Alaric Topacio thanked De la Rosa, other lawmakers and different law enforcement agencies for supporting the industry and helping local manufacturers and importers.

“Foremost in AFAD mission is to educate every Filipino not just the hobbyist, sportsmen, and private gun owners on how to be a responsible gun owner,” Topacio said. “From a mere firearms dealer group, AFAD transform into an association lobbying bills to create laws that are beneficial to all stakeholders.”

The five-day event runs until Monday.

