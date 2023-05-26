QC to recognize best climate solution, disaster risk reduction and management initiatives

To advance its efforts on disaster resiliency and environment conservation as well as encourage more QCitizens to take part in the city’s climate action, the Quezon City Government on Tuesday, May 23, officially launched the country’s first Green Awards.

The Quezon City Green Awards recognizes and incentivizes barangays, Sangguniang Kabataan, youth-based organizations, and businesses that implement outstanding and inclusive programs on Disaster Risk Reduction and Climate Action.

“The collaboration and cooperation of the community and various stakeholders play a big role in disaster preparedness and addressing the adverse impact of the climate crisis. The city’s resiliency and climate action will not come into fruition without the support of every QCitizen,” Mayor Joy Belmonte said.

All barangays, Sangguniang Kabataan, youth-based organizations, and businesses can participate in the QC Green Awards. It has three categories – Green Award, Resiliency Award, and Green and Resilient Champion.

The Green Award recognizes institutions that have made significant contributions in addressing climate change and advancing sustainable practices, while the Resiliency Award honors initiatives that demonstrate resilience, preparedness, and response in the face of natural or man-made disasters. On the other hand, the Green and Resilient Champion award will be given to businesses and barangays who have initiated outstanding practices that deal with the impacts of climate change and disasters.

Interested participants will have to register in the QC Green Awards microsite (greenawards.quezoncity.gov.ph) and submit all necessary requirements through its official email address, greenawards@quezoncity.gov.ph. Submission of entries will be open from June 1 to July 15, 2023.

Each entry will undergo intensive assessment and field validation of city departments, led by the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO), Climate Change and Environmental Sustainability Department (CCESD), City Administrator’s Office, QC Youth Development Office (YDO), Business Permits and Licensing Department (BPLD), and Barangay and Community Relations Department (BCRD). Finalists will have to present their programs to the Green Awards pool of judges.

A total of 16 exemplary organizations and institutions will be awarded in October. They will receive a trophy and a cash grant that they can use in their current and upcoming climate action and disaster risk reduction and management projects.

Training sessions will also be conducted for target participants to familiarize them with the award’s mechanics and assessment process.

“With the QC Green Awards, we hope to engage more QCitizens in our efforts towards our vision of establishing a livable, green, sustainable, climate and disaster resilient future for all,” the mayor added.

Quezon City is among the leading cities in the Philippines that push for climate justice. In 2019, the city declared a climate emergency which prompted the establishment of various climate solutions and the passage of landmark ordinances for the environment.

QC is also the lone Philippine City member of the C40 Cities, a global network of mayors taking urgent action to confront the climate crisis and create a future where everyone can thrive.

The complete mechanics and information about the QC Green Awards can be accessed at greenawards.quezoncity.gov.ph.

Image credits: Quezon City Government/Joy Belmonte





