PBBM says PHL gets offer for submarine production

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. is considering the local production of submarines to boost the country’s maritime security.

During a media interview after the 125th anniversary celebration of the Navy in Manila on Friday, Marcos said several countries have offered to build submarines in the country.

“So that is what we are now looking at since it will be a big deal if we can build submarines here, provide those submarines to other countries then that’s another source of jobs, and of income and increased capability for our Navy,” Marcos said.

He made the pronouncement as he mentioned plans to secure submarines for the Philippine Navy (PN).

The President noted the acquisition is currently under study and it will entail several requirements from the government.

“It is a very large commitment because the training that is involved, the equipment that is involved and the operational requirements that are involved are quite significant,” Marcos said.

While the said study is still pending, he said the country will continue to develop its anti-submarine capabilities instead.

“So that is what we will prioritize and then hopefully when the time comes and the conditions are agreeable then we might be able to acquire those submarines,” Marcos said.

Last year, the Department of National Defense (DND) said the procurement of submarines for the PN is not part of its priority since it is still implementing other contracts in its ongoing modernization program .

A part of the said modernization initiatives is the government’s commissioning of two PN vessels—Patrol Gunboat (PG) 903 and PG 905— last Friday.

Marcos said the two ships would be used in the paroling of the West Philippine Sea.

“With the commissioning of the two vessels today, we look further forward to the completion of the AFP Modernization Program, particularly its Horizon 3, which is significantly devoted to the naval aspect of our military operations,” Marcos said.