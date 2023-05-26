Nonoy eager to speed past struggles with help from new coach Robinson

NO De La Salle player fits Topex Robinson’s system better than Mark Nonoy.

From speed to defensive instincts, the La Carlota (Negros Occidental) native presents an uncanny resemblance to the game of the new Green Archers mentor—considered one of the fiercest defensive guards back in his playing days.

“And the color, too,” joked Robinson, with Nonoy an integral part of De La Salle’s undefeated run so far in the 2023 Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup.

Truth be told, Robinson has had his eyes on Nonoy from way back when the latter was still in high school.

That made this partnership oh so sweet for the mentor as he starts his new chapter at the helm for the green-and-white with Nonoy, who opted to stay for his final playing year in Taft, at his disposal.

“He’s really exciting to watch and I’m really happy to have him,” he said.

For Nonoy, this also feels like a rebirth of sorts as he looks to recapture the mojo which saw him win the Juniors MVP and Rookie of the Year honors when he was still with University of Santo Tomas.

“I’m very grateful to coach,” said the 5-foot-8 speedster while holding back tears as he looks forward to a better showing in his swansong for the Green Archers. “He made me bring my confidence back.”

And that’s what really matters most for Robinson: for Nonoy to have that confidence which makes him one of the best guards in the University Athletic Accociation of the Philippines (UAAP) today.

“The good thing about Mark is his confidence is so important. He will make mistakes, but it’s ok to make mistakes. And I tell these to the guys that if you have a shot, shoot it with confidence,” Robinson said. “It all rubs off from there, that if they’re doing well, they make sure to bring the other guys with them. He’s one of our selfless leaders.”

This renewed purpose also provides an extra lift for Nonoy, who is motivated to make this upcoming UAAP Season 86 count as he looks forward to his pro career.

“My fellow players in Season 82, they’re no longer in the UAAP—the others are abroad,” Nonoy said. “But me? I’ll keep my focus.”