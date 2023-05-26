NCT DoJaeJung holds Fancon in Manila

n an announcement made by Ovation Productions on May 13, NCT DoJaeJung is set to visit the Philippines on June 24, 2023, at SM Mall of Asia Arena for their “NCT DoJaeJung’s Scented Symphony: Perfume Fancon in Manila.

NCT DoJaeJung is composed of Doyoung, Jaehyun, and Jungwoo. This K-Pop boy group is the sub-unit of SM Entertainment’s NCT, which means Neo-Culture Technology. They are undoubtedly one of the biggest K-pop idol groups in South Korea. They have more than a dozen members promoting in various groups such as NCT U, NCT 127, NCT Dream, WayV, and the most recent group, NCT DoJaeJung.

“Perfume” is the debut extended play or mini album; it was released on April 17, 2023, alongside its lead single of the same name. It is also described as an R&B electro-funk track. The album sold over 670,000 copies in its first week, this is the first-place record for the first week of K-pop unit sales, as per the Hanteo Chart, and even topped the iTunes Top Album Charts in 18 regions. During their promotions, they won first place in diverse popular music shows and got a lot of love from fans. Now it has more than 800,000 copies sold on the Circle Chart and consistently maintains their popularity.

Ticketing time for NCT DJJ is scheduled at 12:00 noon PHT on June 4 (Sunday) via SM Tickets to let fans prepare and get their desired seats for the fancon. This special event is made possible by Ovation Productions and presented by Viu Philippines and is not part of any world or Asia tour.

For more details and updates about the fancon, please check the official website and Facebook page of Ovation Productions at https://ovationproductionsmanila.com/ and https://www.facebook.com/ovationproductions/.