NBA, Titan launch league’s Philippines’ first Community Court

THE National Basketball Association (NBA) and Titanomachy Inc. (Titan)—a basketball specialty concept store—announced on Friday a collaboration to open the first NBA Community Court at Reyes Gym in Mandaluyong City.

The NBA Community Court aims to build local basketball communities and provide opportunities for fans and aspiring players to play the game for free at a premier sports facility in Metro Manila.

The collaboration was made official during a launch event at the NBA Community Court by NBA Philippines Senior Director for Global Marketing Partnerships Mae Dichupa and TITAN Chief Operating Officer Fatima Pilares.

The NBA Community Court features an indoor court that will host regular development programming throughout the year, including youth and coaches clinics, exhibition games and tournaments.

Over the next few months, the NBA Community Court will host programming as part of the Jr. NBA, the league’s global youth basketball program, including a Jr. NBA Elite Development Camp, a series of invitation-only Jr. NBA clinics, and “Her Time To Play” activities, the league’s initiative to inspire girls ages 7-17 to learn and play basketball in a positive and healthy way, and increase opportunities for women in coaching and athletic leadership.

“We are proud to introduce the first-ever NBA Community Court in the Philippines, which reflects the NBA’s mission to inspire and connect people everywhere through the power of basketball,” Dichupa said.

“Titan is a valued partner who shares our commitment to community engagement and innovation, and we look forward to offering this platform to Filipino fans and aspiring players at all levels so they can come together around their shared love of the game in a premier sports facility,” Dichupa added.

“Titan is thrilled to work with the NBA to bring a new program that will benefit local basketball athletes and communities, which builds on our commitment to uplift grassroots basketball development,” TITAN Chief Executive Officer Alzhen Santos said.

“We envision the NBA Community Court to provide players and fans an accessible space within Metro Manila to experience the game at the newly renovated Reyes Gym, which is one of the most iconic and storied basketball gyms in the country,” Santos added.

Beginning Saturday, the NBA Community Court will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. and will offer NBA Community Hours—dedicated daily timeslots when players can use the court for free—on weekdays from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., and on weekends from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Fans and players can book a maximum of two NBA Community Hours per day and reserve from the available timeslots up to one week in advance by contacting Reyes Gym at +639672615026 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Before using the court for NBA Community Hours, all players and spectators will be required at the venue to register or present their NBA ID—the league’s global membership program offering fans benefits and rewards from the league, teams and its partners.

Reyes Gym will oversee the operations of the NBA Community Court, while Titan will provide staff to support the on-court programming during NBA Community Hours.

Established in January 1990, Reyes Gym is a leading indoor sports facility in Metro Manila that features a 1,000 square-meter indoor basketball court located above a boxing gym and fitness center.

Reyes Gym is recognized as one of the pioneering sports venues in the country and has previously hosted a variety of local professional basketball teams and amateur leagues throughout its 33-year history.

