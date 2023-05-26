Lumagui: BIR files 69 tax evasion cases vs. illicit cigarette traders worth 1.8B exposure

The Bureau of Internal Revenue, headed by Commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui Jr., filed 69 criminal cases for tax evasion with the Department of Justice earlier today, May 25, 2023. These cases were filed against illicit cigarette traders who were caught after the first nationwide raid conducted by the BIR last January 2023.

“After the first BIR nationwide raid of illicit cigarette stores and warehouses last January 2023, we are now filing 69 criminal cases against the possessors and owners for tax evasion. This is a warning against all illicit traders. The BIR will not only raid your stores and warehouses, we will also file criminal cases against you. This will not be the last”, the Commissioner stated.

The nationwide raid conducted by Commissioner Lumagui last January 2023 is the first of its kind in the history of the BIR. This national filing of cases against illicit cigarette traders by the BIR is also a first in its history.

All Revenue Regions of the BIR participated in this nationwide raid, illicit cigarettes being a nationwide concern of the BIR. The Commissioner assured the taxpaying public of regular raids against all illicit traders with the corresponding criminal cases during his administration.

“The BIR protects the Philippine economy by leveling the playing field. Everybody has to pay taxes. Traders of cigarettes, vape, petroleum, and other goods subject to taxes have to register with the BIR and pay their taxes. Failure to do so would force us to raid your stores and file criminal cases against you. We are in constant surveillance of your businesses. Not only will you have to pay your taxes with penalties and surcharges, but you will also lose your freedom”, the Commissioner stated.

