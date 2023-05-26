Jinggoy commends Gilas Pilipinas

SENATOR Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada filed a resolution to commend and congratulate the men’s national basketball team for regaining the gold medal in the recent 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

The Philippines became champion again after losing the gold medal to Indonesia last year in Hanoi. Before that loss in Vietnam, Filipino basketball players were undefeated in the SEA Games for three decades.

“Their momentous accomplishment in the international tournament deserves commendation and recognition from the Philippine Senate,” Estrada said.

He said Gilas Pilipinas’ victory contributed to the 58 gold medals earned by the Philippine delegation in Phnom Penh.

“Gilas Pilipinas exemplified discipline, resilience and perseverance—positive values that their fellow athletes and the younger generation can emulate,” Estrada said. “Their success story showcased the indomitable Filipino spirit and world-class caliber, bringing pride, joy, and honor to a nation that passionately embraces basketball.”