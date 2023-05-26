InLife and UnionBank honor 2022 Club Elite Awardees

Insular Life (InLife) and UnionBank recognized 147 individuals nationwide for championing bancassurance’s mission of helping more Filipinos secure the best future for themselves and their families.

As customers turn to banks for their money concerns, UnionBank offers them InLife’s life insurance products to ensure that their hard-earned money goes to their loved ones when they are no longer around.

During the recently held 2022 Club Elite Awards with the theme “Who Dares Wins,” InLife and UnionBank honored 14 sales directors, 124 relationship managers, and 9 financial advisors. The awardees strongly promoted the bancassurance solutions – from health and life insurance to investment and retirement plans – to more Filipinos. They also offered group insurance to corporate accounts to help businesses care for their employees’ families, as well as keyman insurance to ensure that the company continues its operations even if a significant person in the organization is no longer around.

Top Sales Director Jo Ann Tolentino (center) receives her award from UnionBank Chief Financial Officer Manuel R. Lozano (left) and InLife President and CEO Raoul E. Littaua (right).

InLife and UnionBank’s bancassurance partnership scored several wins in 2022. The Annual Premium Equivalent grew by 36% in 2022 versus 2021. The total number of branches with sales production as well as the total policy count more than doubled in 2022 compared to 2021. New bancassurance customers accounted for 83 percent of total customers in 2022.

InLife President and CEO Raoul E. Littaua commended the awardees for their excellent sales performance in 2022 and expressed hope for an even better 2023.

“The latest research shows that seven out of ten young Filipinos today no longer have a dream. Coming out of the pandemic, with anxieties, fears, and insecurities about the future, they seem to have forgotten how to dream and aspire for better things in life. This is what exactly what we are here for – to take care of the risks so that Filipinos can start dreaming again,” Littaua said.

UnionBank’s Head of Branch Channel Management Job Dator, for his part, encouraged the awardees to help more Filipinos through financial planning.

“We have achieved so much and yet there is so much still to be done. We must dare to help our clients secure their future, to enable better tomorrows for our customers, to help them protect and manage their hard-earned money, and to be the best and number one bancassurance provider in the country,” he said.

InLife and UnionBank executives mark an excellent 2022 for the bancassurance partnership. From left: InLife President and CEO Raoul E. Littaua, UnionBank’s Chief Trust Executive Eric S. Lustre, Head of Branch Channel Management Job Dator, and Chief Financial Officer Manuel R. Lozano.

UnionBank President and CEO Edwin R. Bautista graced the event to congratulate the top Bancassurance sellers.

Top Awardees’ winning mindset

The 2022 Club Elite Awardees were led by Jo Ann Tolentino, Top Sales Director; Roselle Anne Mae Grefalda, Top Relationship Manager; and Mark Joseph Reyes, Top Financial Advisor. The top awardees who all came from Metro Central shared their winning formula for a successful 2022.

Tolentino explained that focus on their bancassurance target, confidence, consistency, dedication, and teamwork drove Metro Central to success. “My team – their dedication and their dreams are my greatest motivators. Our kind of unity and team effort is so inspiring that I just want to continue pushing forward to see where it leads us as a group,” she said.

Top Relationship Manager Roselle Anne Mae Grefalda receives her award from UnionBank Chief Financial Officer Manuel R. Lozano (left) and InLife President and CEO Raoul E. Littaua (right).

Grefalda said that beyond her award, she takes pride in being an instrument to help others in addressing their financial needs. “Rejections from prospective clients never discouraged me because I know that one day, these rejections would turn into referrals to other clients. I have assisted my clients and their beneficiaries in two critical illness claims and three life insurance claims. And in all these, I was just an instrument of God’s grace,” she said.

Reyes pointed out that in providing bancassurance services, they help their clients achieve their dreams. “As 2022 progressed, we have seen with clarity that our target was achievable. This made us a firm believer that dreams really do come true – with hard work and determination. We acted in unison in prospecting and targeting individuals who need our evolving bancassurance instruments,” he said.

Top Financial Advisor Mark Joseph Reyes receives his award from UnionBank Chief Financial Officer Manuel R. Lozano (left) and InLife President and CEO Raoul E. Littaua (right).

The roster of top Club Elite Awardees also include second placers, namely, Lauro P. Peralta, Sales Director, Metro North; Mary Ann L. Tan, Relationship Manager, Visayas; and Jeosana P. Gantes, Financial Advisor, Metro North. They are followed by third placers, namely, Adrian Lim, Sales Director, Metro South; and Graciella M. Pabularcon, Relationship Manager, Metro Central.

Additionally, a total of 175 UnionBank branches nationwide and three regions were recognized for their sales performance in 2022. The branch champions are: Cardinal Santos Branch for small branch category; San Agustin Branch, medium branch category; Boni Branch, big branch category; and Greenhills Branch, mega branch category. The top three regions are Metro Central, Metro South, and Quezon City.

To know more about InLife and UnionBank’s bancassurance services, visit any UnionBank branch nationwide https://www.unionbankph.com/contact-us/directory, or check out www.insularlife.com.ph/bancassurance.