ICTSI taps Autosweep for MICT

International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) said on Thursday it is partnering with San Miguel Corp. (SMC) for the use of the Autosweep RFID in the Manila International Container Terminal (MICT).

Under the partnership, SMC subsidiary Intelligent E-Processes Technologies Corp. (IETC) will deploy Autosweep RFID technology in the MICT to offer a “faster, more seamless gate process for trucks.”

(From left) IETC personnel Joseph Jude Tuazon, Jules De Leon and General Manager Grenaline Argota with MICT Information Technology Systems and Services Director Reynaldo Mark Cruz Jr., MICT Global Director Phillip Marsham, and MICT Human Resources Director Jose Carlo S. Javier.

The partnership will enable RFID scanners at the terminal gates to read Autosweep tags and match the trucks’ plate numbers, resulting in faster gate access and process.

“Our investment in RFID technology is part of our constant effort to optimize the flow of cargo to and from the terminal,” MICT Information Technology Systems and Services Director Reynaldo Mark Cruz Jr. said.

“Over the years, one of the challenges we experienced with our automated gates is the low success rate of our license plate recognition cameras due to the poor condition of the plates mounted on some trucks. There were even trucks that just use laminated paper to display their MV file numbers.”

IETC is deploying personnel at MICT for May to offer free Autosweep tag installation for trucks transacting at the terminal. Autosweep is currently being used for the expressways operated by SMC.

“Using Autosweep’s RFID tags as a second alternative to identifying trucks addresses this problem and speeds up our gate operations,” Cruz said.

He noted that MICT will continue to build on the gains from technology investments “to further optimize its operation as it caters to increased demand resulting from the global economic recovery.”

ICTSI saw profits rising by almost a tenth to $154.61 million in the first quarter from $142.28 million the year prior, owing to the strong performance of its operations in various parts of the world.

Revenues from port operations rose by 8 percent to $572.25 million from $528.27 million, as it grew its throughput by 9 percent to 3.10 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) from 2.83 million in 2022.

ICTSI has allotted $400 million in capital expenditures for 2023. So far, it has spent $87.69 million in the first quarter, investing in projects such as the expansion of ports and the acquisition of new equipment for its ports.

Image credits: Contributed photo





