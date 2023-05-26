House tally of Ledac bills passed now 31

THE House of Representatives has approved on third and final reading a total of 31 out of the 42 priority bills identified by the Marcos administration and the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (Ledac).

The latest measures passed were the 30-year National Infrastructure Program Bill and the proposed National Land Use Act.

“We are proud of our collective accomplishment—31 out of 42 and counting. As of today, we have achieved a significant part of our goal in less than a year of session,” Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez said in a statement.

“I thank our colleagues for their hard work, as well as the various political parties in the House which have committed to support the passage of priority measures determined by the President and the LEDAC and the House itself,” he said.

The Speaker said the measures “aim to support the President’s vision of keeping the economy on the high growth path and generating more jobs and income opportunities for our people.”

The proposed 2023-2052 Na-tional Infrastructure Program is contained in House Bill (HB) No. 8078.

“It will be an all-encompassing program covering not only public works like roads, bridges and expressways, which we commonly refer to as infrastructure, but also energy, water resources, information and technology, agri-fisheries, food logistics, and socially-oriented structures such as school buildings and other educational facilities,” Romualdez said.

“It would institutionalize the ‘Build Better More’ program of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to support a strong economy through a resilient and reliable national infrastructure network,” he said.

The proposed National Land Use Act (HB No. 8162) seeks to institute a national land use policy that has been years in the making.

“This is a long-awaited measure and the President knows its importance. Through this proposed law, the government will have the tool to properly identify land use and allocation patterns in all parts of the country,” the Speaker said.

Of the 42 Ledac bills, three have been signed into law by the President and are now being implemented: SIM (subscriber identify module) Registration Act, the bill postponing the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections to October this year and the measure amending the law on the fixed term of the Armed Forces of the Philippines chief of staff and other high-ranking officers.

Another bill, condoning unpaid loans obtained by thousands of agrarian reform beneficiaries together with their penalties, has been sent to Malacañang.

Measures approved on third and final reading include: Magna Carta of Seafarers, E-Governance Act/ E Government Act, Negros Island Region, Virology Institute of the Philippines, Passive Income and Financial Intermediary Taxation Act, National Disease Prevention Management Authority or Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Medical Reserve Corps, Philippine Passport Act; Internet Transaction Act/E Commerce Law, Waste-to-Energy Bill, Free Legal Assistance for Police and Soldiers, Apprenticeship Act, Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) Law, Magna Carta of Barangay Health Workers, Valuation Reform, Eastern Visayas Development Authority, Leyte Ecological Industrial Zone, Government Financial Institutions Unified Initiatives to Distressed Enterprises for Economic Recovery, National Citizens Service Training Program, and National Government Rightsizing.

Also finally passed and sent to the Senate is the Maharlika Investment or Sovereign Fund bill, authored principally by Romualdez, which the President has certified as urgent.

Two more bills are scheduled for approval on third-final reading: Bureau of Immigration Modernization and Philippine Salt Industry Act.

Three others are for second reading approval: Natural Gas Industry Enabling Law, National Employment Action Plan, and Philippine Ecosystem and Natural Capital Accounting System Bill.

Under committee/technical working group deliberation are: Department of Water Services and Resources, and amendments to the Electric Power Industry Act and Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act.

For committee discussion are Budget Modernization, National Defense Act and Unified System of Separation, Retirement and Pension for Uniformed Personnel.