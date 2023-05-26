Gomez, Canlas switchplaces as CDMs

RICHARD GOMEZ is now the country’s chef de mission (CDM) to the Hangzhou Asian Games after he switched places with Dr. Jose Raul Canlas, who’s now CDM for the Bali World Beach Games.

The switch was formalized during the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) General Assembly on Friday at the East Ocean Seafood Restaurant in Parañaque City, according to POC President Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino.

The Asian Games are set September 23 to October 8 iwhile the World Beach Games are from August 5 to 12.

Tolentino, meanwhile, said that 426 Filipino athletes—from 410—will compete in Hangzhou following the addition of athletes in modern pentathlon and a self-funded cycling and equestrian teams.

“As president of cycling [PhilCycling], I have to set an example by putting five of the eight cyclists we are accrediting for the Asian Games under Group A,” Tolentino said.

Athletes who qualify for a major international competition by virtue of their performances or medals won will be in Group A and will be funded by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC). Those who do not meet the policy are in Group B with their national sports associations funding their participation.

Tolentino has earlier stressed that gold and silver medalists in the recent Cambodia 32nd Southeast Asian Games and those who make or approximate Asian and even world standards will compete in Hangzhou under Group A.

Gomez, 57 and president of both the fencing and modern pentathlon associations, said he is hoping for Filipino athletes to win more than four gold, two silver and 15 bronze medals won in the Jakarta Asiad in 2018 where he was also the CDM.

“I’m hoping we perform better than the last time,” said Gomez, a congressman from Ormoc City.

Canlas, who heads the United Philippine Surfing Association, said the agreement between him and Gomez was beneficial for both of them.

“It’s plain and simple that Goma [Gomez] knows the ins and outs of Asian Games since he already served as CDM in 2018,” Canlas said. “On my end, I am closer to the ANOC [Association of National Olympic Committees] World Beach Games so it wasn’t hard to decide.”

Canlas also has Jay-R Esquivel already qualified for Bali with either Aping Agudo or Daisy Valdez hoping to join Esquivel by competing in the International Surfing Association World Shortboard Championship in Surf City, El Salvador, this weekend.