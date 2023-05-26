FPH completes acquisition of PHL unit of health care provider Medical Services of America

LOPEZ-LED First Philippine Holdings Corporation (FPH), one of the country’s biggest conglomerates, has completed its acquisition of The Medical Services of America (Philippines) Inc. (MSA-Philippines) after officials from both companies signed the Deed of Absolute Assignment (DOAA) on Thursday, 25 May 2023.

FPH President and COO Francis Giles B. Puno (center) and MSA-Philippines General Manager Aurora J. Dereja (second from right) signed the DOAA pursuant to the terms of the Share Sale and Purchase Agreement both companies forged in December 2022. The acquisition is expected to provide FPH a platform to add new service offerings to what MSA-Philippines offers now in the healthcare industry.

Along with Asian Eye Institute, Inc., and Pi Health, Inc., FPH aims to create services to improve the ecosystem of healthcare providers in the country and, ultimately, the health and wellness of the Filipino population.

MSA-Philippines operates a business supplying hospitals with medical device services, including medical personnel. Also in photo are (from left) Jose Valentin A. Pantangco Jr., FPH senior vice president and head, corporate planning; Joaquin E. Quintos IV, FPH senior vice president; and Hilario V. Manongtong, MSA-Philippines chief accountant.