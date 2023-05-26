‘Food stamp project a band-aid solution to hunger and poverty’

Rather than implementing the proposed food stamp program, the Marcos administration should strengthen local food supply production in the form of livelihood subsidies to Filipino farmers and fishermen alike.

This was stressed by the fisherfolk group Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (Pamalakaya) in reaction to President Ferdinand R. Marcos’ recent statement about the food stamp program being developed by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

“Our ailing rural sectors badly need direct economic subsidies, don’t get us wrong. But it would be more sustainable if the Marcos administration goes beyond band-aid solutions, by implementing long-term holistic programs that aim to strengthen our local agri-fisheries production,” according to Pamalakaya spokesman Ronnel Arambulo.

According to Arambulo, the high productivity in the agricultural and fisheries sectors can ensure a stable supply and affordable food in the market.

“With no actual support in sight, our fishers and farmers are currently battered with numerous economic crises, including inflation that jack up the cost of production,” he pointed out.

For instance, Arambulo said, small fishers have been forced to reduce if not temporarily abandon their fishing activities due to the high cost of fuel. Consequently, local fisheries output suffered significant losses for three consecutive years.

Citing a report from the Philippine Statistics Authority, Arambulo said fisheries production dropped by 6.6 percent in the last quarter of 2022.

The reported decline marked the third straight year of contraction following the -1.7 percent and -1.2 percent in 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Furthermore, Arambulo said the low output results in high prices of fisheries and marine products in the market that put both food producers and poor consumers at a disadvantage.

Unless the Marcos administration recognizes and addresses the root of the food crisis, it won’t ultimately achieve local food security and self-sufficiency, he said.

“It goes without saying that if you give someone a fish, you will save them for a day, but if you sufficiently support fishers and farmers, an entire country would be fed. However, despite this undeniable truth, the Marcos administration remains shortsighted in addressing the pressing food crisis,” he said.