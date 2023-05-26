DPWH allots ₧500 million for rainwater harvesting facility projects across PHL

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is spending half a billion pesos to build Rainwater Collectors Systems (RWCS) in public facilities to reinforce the country’s resilience against natural disasters.

According to Public Works Secretary Manuel M. Bonoan, he has instructed the heads of Regional and District Engineering Offices to submit a list of proposed beneficiaries for the construction of RWCS in public facilities within their respective jurisdiction.

“The rainy season and the threat of El Niño increased the demand to build disaster-resilient infrastructure that will be beneficial in harvesting rainwater intended for agriculture, commercial, and domestic use,” said Bonoan.

A part of the agency’s Performance Governance System (PGS) Strategic Plan for 2023-2028, the agency has allotted a total of P582.9 million for the RWCS program this year.

Bonoan said the RWCS would be provided to government schools and offices, public markets, and rural health facilities to mitigate the effects of climate change on water supply and flooding.

Funds that will be released are as follows: P28.02 million for the National Capital Region (NCR), P30.83 million for Ilocos Region, P36.43 million for the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), P33.63 million for the Cagayan Valley Region, P44.84 million for Central Luzon Region, P47.64 million for Calabarzon, P25.22 million for Mimaropa, P47.64 million each for Bicol Region and Western Visayas, P44.84 million for Central Visayas, P42.04 million for Eastern Visayas, P30.83 million for Zamboanga Peninsula, P39.23 million for Northern Mindanao, P30.83 million for Davao Region, P25.22 million for SOCCSKSARGEN, and P28.02 million for Caraga.

“Using the list of proposed beneficiaries, we will be able to determine the total serving population that will be benefited by the project and reduce the daily burden of people in areas with physical water scarcity,” added Bonoan.