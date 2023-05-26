Blind Spot

NO TO A RECONCILIATION

How true is the rumor that a famous actress-singer has reached out to her parents a number of times for a reconciliation but they’ve always turned her down? The actress-singer and her parents had a falling-out when she chose love over them and her career. She thought that time would eventually heal all wounds but this apparently has proven to be not true. The actress-singer’s dad may be ready to forgive her but her mother isn’t. The mother believes that the actress threw away her golden opportunity for love and this she would never forgive nor forget. The actress-singer is hoping her persistence would finally soften her mother’s heart but for now, nothing has changed.

SHADY DEALS

Who is the actress who is allegedly involved in a number of shady deals, no thanks to a man whose name is being romantically linked to hers? The actress is reportedly part of a group of people who duped investors in a scheme where they were made to believe that they would give money, which would give them part ownership in a property. But this property is said to be non-existent. Many people are wondering why the actress ever got involved in this because she earns good money, and it is believed that she inherited some property from her late mother. But of course, we don’t know what really goes on in the lives of these celebrities.

SHE BRINGS BAD LUCK

The celebrity was tapped to host the rebirth of an old hit show and the network was hoping that her fans would help boost the ratings. But what’s this we hear that the show only managed to attract the celebrity’s haters and they have criticized everything from her body to her politics. They have criticized everything to the point that many viewers don’t want to watch the show anymore. The show has very low ratings right now and while that’s not entirely the celebrity’s fault, her critics are blaming her for it. They say her political stance has brought bad luck to the show because she betrayed her former colleagues in the process.

KIND AND HELPFUL

There’s this creative who is vilified on social media because she doesn’t mince her words when replying to her detractors. What they don’t know is that this creative is a funny and kind woman who is just giving them a dose of their own medicine. This kindness is why her co-workers and bosses like her and why she continues to be at her job despite having so many critics. According to those who have worked under this creative, she goes out of her way to help them when they’re in need. She also listens to their inputs and gives them the proper credits for the work they’ve put in.