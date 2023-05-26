₧25.16B to be soon released to PhilHealth

THE Department of Budget and Management (DBM) will soon release the P25.16-billion fund to the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) to cover the 1-year health insurance premium of over 8.3 million Filipino indigents.

A statement issued by the DBM last Wednesday read that Budget Secretary Amenah F. Pangandamahan has approved last May 23 the Special Allotment Release Order (Saro) for the P25.16-billion insurance payment.

Pangandaman explained that the budget allocation was in recognition of the lessons ushered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The pandemic made us realize the importance of a strong healthcare system, she said in Filipino. That is why we are striving to make [the healthcare system] accessible to our countrymen, particularly those who are in dire need—indigent persons, Pangandaman added.

Indigent persons are those that have no visible means of income, or whose income is insufficient for family subsistence, as identified by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), based on specific criteria, according to the DBM.

To recall, the DBM approved the release of a total of P42,931,355,000 to cover 1-year health insurance premiums of over 8.5 million senior citizens nationwide on April 4, it said.

“Our elderly will always remain vital members of our society who have spent many of their productive years not only in improving the lives of their family members but also in contributing to their communities,” Pangandaman was quoted as saying in the statement issued last April 11.

Under the FY 2023 General Appropriations Act, P79,002,185,000 is allocated to cover the payment of health insurance premiums of indirect contributors, including seniors, the DBM statement read.

Pursuant to Republic Act (RA) 10645, otherwise known as the Expanded Senior Citizens Act of 2010, all senior citizens shall be covered by the National Health Insurance Program (NHIP) of PhilHealth.

Funds necessary to ensure the enrollment of all senior citizens not currently covered by any existing category shall be sourced from the National Health Insurance Fund of PhilHealth from proceeds of RA 10351 or the Sin Tax Law.