Tolentino in special PSA Forum

AFTER a three-week break following the country’s campaign in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games, the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) resumes its weekly Forum on Tuesday with no less than Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino as the lone guest of the special session at the Conference Hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

Tolentino, also mayor of Tagaytay City, is expected to assess the Philippine performance in the Cambodia SEA Games where it finished a fighting fifth or one notch below the 2021 edition in Hanoi, but collected 58 golds for the most the country ever had in SEA Games held overseas since 1987.

The POC president will also talk about the Filipino athletes’ coming bid in the Asian Games in Hangzhou this September where some of the sports serve as qualifiers to the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The session starts early at 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. as Tolentino will be attending to pressing matters at noon.

During the session, the PSA also holds the induction of its officers and board members led by newly-elected president Nelson Beltran, sports editor of the Philippine Star.

Tolentino, the current president of the Integrated Cycling Federation of the Philippines (Philcycling), will administer the oath.

Beltran enjoins all members and officials of the country's oldest media organization to attend the session

The weekly Forum is livestreamed via the PSA Facebook page fb.com/PhilippineSportswritersAssociation and aired on a delayed basis over Radyo Pilipinas 2, which also shares it on its official Facebook page.