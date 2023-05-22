‘The House is in order,’ Romualdez says, calls for unity among lawmakers

THE House is in order, the leadership of the Lower Chamber said last Sunday amid a buzz of plot to oust Rep. Martin G. Romualdez as Speaker.

Romualdez said this same level of order is what allowed the House of Representatives to approve on third and final reading at least 29 of the 42 bills that comprise the legislative agenda of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

Romualdez issued a statement following the alleged coup plan against him. Former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo denied involvement in such move.

“There is still much work to do; so occasional moves to destabilize the House should be nipped in the bud,” Romualdez said.

“The House cannot be distracted from finding legislative solutions to issues that affect the lives of ordinary Filipinos. Rather than engaging in politicking, I would rather that we, in the House of Representatives, remain focused on more urgent matters,” he added.

According to the Speaker, the House leadership must continue to focus on finding immediate solutions to problems of ordinary Filipinos.

“The House chooses to focus on addressing low power supply, high electricity rates, telco issues and unstable commodity prices, instead of political destabilization,” Romualdez added.

One of the measures that the House will prioritize, the Speaker said, is the proposed law seeking to extend the Charter of the National Housing Authority (NHA), which will expire in 2025, to help the President build a million new houses per year to meet the total 6.15 million housing backlog.

“It is our commitment to ensure the success of [the President’s] housing program that would bring a meaningful change and significant impact to the lives of ordinary Filipino people,” Romualdez said.

Political ‘tampuhan’

THIS “political tampuhan” (acrimony) in the House shall pass, Deputy Speaker Ralph G. Recto said last Sunday.

“This is a tempest in a teacup that will not wash away a strong alliance between close partners who share a common vision of a prosperous and peaceful country,” Recto said. “The fog of miscommunication will soon clear, the vow of cooperation will be renewed and attempts to drive a wedge between them shall have failed.”

The Deputy Speaker said the presidency has been served well by this working partnership, two House leaders pooling their expertise and experience in providing valuable counsel to the leader of the land.

“This tandem is instrumental in the House’s prodigious output of bills, and the vigilant exercise of its oversight powers,” the lawmaker added.

According to Recto, the country has so many problems. Congress is focused on solutions.

“It will not feast on intrigues. The uninformed will say that unity has cracked. Nothing is farther from the truth. No wound needs healing as none was inflicted,” he said.