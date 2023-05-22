Table tennis gets closer to realizing SEA Games goal

TABLE tennis officials hailed the performance of the national team in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Richard Gonzales and John Russel Misal captured a bronze medal in men’s doubles and only dropped their semifinal match to world rated and eventual gold medalist Izaac Quec and Koen Pang of Singapore.

Kheith Rhynne Cruz also competed in women’s singles and doubles with RJ Fadol, and women’s team with Fadol, Angel Laude, Emy Rose Dael and Muse Balatbat.

Laude also teamed up with Edouard Valenet in mixed doubles.

The Philippine Table Tennis Federation Inc. (PTTF) thanked the Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, Abet Reyes of Prottec and Bill Yap of Huaching Foundation for the support to the team.

The PTTF is also optimistic about the direction of the national team following the results of the SEA Games.

“Aside from getting a bronze medal, we competed in four events, some of them reached the quarterfinals and came close to a medal as most of them were close matches,” PTTF president Ting Ledesma said. “We are in the right direction and we will strive harder to produce more medals in the future.”

The PTTF formed the team through a national selection held last March in Puerto Princesa City and underwent rigorous training leading up to the SEA Games.

Ledesma said the federation is now preparing for the Southeast Asian Table Tennis Association juniors tournament next month.