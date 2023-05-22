Table tennis gets closer to realizing SEA Games goal

byBusinessMirror
May 22, 2023
1 minute read
Members of the Philippine team post with table tennis officials in Phnom Penh.
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

TABLE tennis officials hailed the performance of the national team in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Richard Gonzales and John Russel Misal captured a bronze medal in men’s doubles and only dropped their semifinal match to world rated and eventual gold medalist Izaac Quec and Koen Pang of Singapore.

Kheith Rhynne Cruz also competed in women’s singles and doubles with RJ Fadol, and women’s team with Fadol, Angel Laude, Emy Rose Dael and Muse Balatbat.

Laude also teamed up with Edouard Valenet in mixed doubles.

The Philippine Table Tennis Federation Inc. (PTTF) thanked the Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, Abet Reyes of Prottec and Bill Yap of Huaching Foundation for the support to the team.

The PTTF is also optimistic about the direction of the national team following the results of the SEA Games.

“Aside from getting a bronze medal, we competed in four events, some of them reached the quarterfinals and came close to a medal as most of them were close matches,” PTTF president Ting Ledesma said. “We are in the right direction and we will strive harder to produce more medals in the future.”

The PTTF formed the team through a national selection held last March in Puerto Princesa City and underwent rigorous training leading up to the SEA Games.

Ledesma said the federation is now preparing for the Southeast Asian Table Tennis Association juniors tournament next month.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares

Related Posts

Korean tries to spoil fun

KIM SEOYUN mounts a campaign for the elusive first win on the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour (LPGT) as the young Korean tries to grab the limelight from the brewing rivalry between Harmie Constantino and Daniella Uy in the Internatioal Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) Villamor Philippine Masters starting on Wednesday at the Villamor Golf Club.

byBusinessMirror
May 22, 2023

Gilas returns to work June 1

THE national pool for the  International Basketball Federation (FIBA) 2023 World Cup will be formed on June 1, according to Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) President Al Panlilio.

byJosef Ramos
May 22, 2023