Spanish footwear firm opens stores in Metro Manila, Aklan

Spanish footwear company Toni Pons is set to conquer the Philippines following the launch of its three stores in Metro Manila and Aklan.

The shoe maker opened the doors of its first branded outlet in Southeast Asia at the SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City last week. Its branches at the Robinsons Place Manila and The Hue Hotel Boracay were unveiled during the weekend.

Toni Pons was founded in Spain in 1946 by Antoni Pons Parramon. He created the first traditionally-made espadrilles made with jute or rubber in Osor, a small village near Girona. Since then, it has become a global leader of handmade footwear with its Mediterranean characteristics, such as comfort, simplicity and elegance.

“Whoever loses their roots loses their identity. That is the Toni Pons motto. As a brand, we are truly rooted and focused on traditions which is why we are a world leader and a trusted brand for espadrilles,” Jordi Pons, chief executive officer of Toni Pons.

“As homage to expert Spanish craftsmanship, we at Toni Pons continue to produce meticulously handcrafted footwear that are still loved and worn by many to this very day.”

More than 75 years later since its inception, the iconic fashion brand has finally set foot in the Philippines, a former Spanish colony.

“We are always looking to arrive in more places, to more people,” he told reporters on the sidelines of the launch of its SM Megamall store. “And obviously, a market like the Philippines in Asia is where we see the more cultural and the way of living more near the way we live in Spain. So the Philippines was obviously our target, and we are very happy with the opening here.”

Toni Pons’ entry into the Philippine market coincided with the hot dry season since the espadrille, a specialty which it is known for, is the ultimate shoe usually worn in warm weather.

According to him, its aesthetic of easy elegance and freshness is very befitting for a tropical country like the Philippines. For Ivan Yao of Lucerne Group, which brings the brand here, it resonates in so many ways with this nation that has an “abundance of sunshine year round.”

“We are proud to share Toni Pons, a Spanish heritage brand, wherein everyone can now gain access to footwear that is simple, sophisticated and comfortable to wear no matter the season.”

Not focused on just a single buyer, the shoe’s wholesome designs are for men, women, kids and even for special events.

“With the culture and with people appreciating the quality of our product and the fashion of it, I think these are the drivers that can bring the people to really bet on the brand,” the CEO told the BusinessMirror. “It’s not that we want to compete. We are just bringing a different concept of footwear to the country.”

Bullish on the local market, Pons said the company plans to open more stores and expand its store network to at least 10 outlets by the end of 2023 and to 15 by 2024.

“The reaction and the feedback of the market will dictate that. But I am optimistic that the brand and the country fit very good, and I hope we can do even more than that.”