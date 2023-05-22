PBBM tells PMA grads: AFP better prepared now

AMID the ongoing reforms in the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said the country’s military is now better prepared to face the challenges posed by the country’s “evolving” security environment.

During the commencement

exercise of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) “MADASIGON” Class of 2023 in Baguio City on Sunday, Marcos assured the people of his administration’s continued commitment to the modernization and professionalization of AFP.

MADASIGON stands for “Mandirigmang May Dangal, Simbolo ng Galing at Pagbangon.”

Among the reforms, he said, was the signing of Republic Act No. 11939 that shortened the fixed term and adjusted the compulsory retirement age of several key military officials.

The new law, he earlier said, was meant to address the concerns raised by the younger officers of AFP on the maximum tenure of their senior officials, which are stipulated under RA 11709.

“Because of this, you now join

a modern and professional organization which is now a more effective and even more formidable vehicle for public service and nation building, and a continuing source of pride and self-fulfillment for the individual personnel,” Marcos said in his speech before the graduating class MADASIGON.

He also noted his administration will continue to pursue improving the social protection for military uniformed personnel (MUP).

These measures include making their pension funds more sustainable, as well as establishing a better mechanism for them to avail themselves of housing units.

He stressed the importance of ensuring the readiness of the AFP as the country faces external and internal security threats.

“Existing realities and the rapidly evolving security environment impel us to be always prepared for any and all threats that our country may face,” Marcos said.

“Purveyors of criminality, insurgency and terrorism are the great interlopers in our peaceful aspirations that undermine our peace and our stability and our march to prosperity in our sovereign domain and its environs,” he added.

Class MADASIGON is composed of 310 graduating cadets.

Of these, 158 will join the Philippine Army (PA), 77 will join the Philippine Navy (PN) and the remaining 75 in the Philippine Air Force (PAF).

Among those who will join the PAF is Cadet 1CL Warren Leonor, the valedictorian of Class MADASIGON.

Image credits: PNA/Rolando Mailo/Rey Baniquet





