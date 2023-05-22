No need to update SRP bulletin–DTI

THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) doesn’t see a need to release an updated Suggested Retail Price (SRP) bulletin “in the near future,” as there are only around 20 out of 214 shelf-keeping units (SKUs) that have pending price increase requests.

DTI-Consumer Protection Group (CPG) Undersecretary Ruth B. Castelo told reporters on the sidelines of the “Global Anti-Illicit Trade Summit” last Thursday they don’t see prices rising “anytime soon.”

“At least for the basic necessities and prime commodities in our list, they’re not a lot. So hindi muna [not yet],” Castelo added.

According to Castelo, manufacturers of canned sardines, milk and salt are seeking an increase in the prices of their products. She added the reasons cited for the price increase include “the packaging, importation, foreign exchange and, of course, logistics [and] distribution costs.”

Meanwhile, when asked if it’s possible to release a new SRP bulletin by August, Castelo said the DTI has allowed incremental increases in the SRP of some SKUs. The last time the DTI did so was last February, when the agency greenlighted the price increase requests of manufacturers of bread, sardines and luncheon meat.

Prior to the issuance of the SRP bulletin in February, manufacturers had been requesting for the adjustments in the SRP for months. The latest bulletin, however, reflected tempered price increases.

In an interview with reporters last February, Castelo said the DTI issued an updated SRP bulletin that month as the trade department believed some manufacturers were already in a “danger zone” even after the DTI issued an updated SRP bulletin in August last year.

If they didn’t allow price increases, Castelo said manufacturers could have suffered losses, forcing some of them to close down or streamline production; ultimately impacting the economy.

Castelo said that last February, the DTI allowed an increase in the price of canned sardines by P1.50, half of the P3 being sought by canned sardines makers. Meanwhile, one brand of luncheon meat increased by P3.50 to P39 from P35.50.

Based on the latest price list, the SRP for canned sardines ranges from P13.25 to as much as P19.58.

Last year, Canned Sardines Association of the Philippines (CSAP) Executive Director Francisco Buencamino said the petition to increase the SRP for canned sardine by P3 was filed by his group in July, months before the group warned of a “looming” shortage in raw materials in the latter part of 2022.

Castelo said the DTI did not yet consider the requests of other manufacturers for price adjustments as the agency is trying to balance the interest of consumers and manufacturers.

Based on the price list issued in February, DTI also approved the price increase requests of bread manufacturers.

The SRP list showed that the price of the “Pinoy Tasty” went up by P2 to P40.50 from P38.50 while one pack of 10 “Pinoy Pandesal” pieces rose by P1.50 to P25 from P23.50. Bread manufacturers had initially asked for an increase of P4 in 2022.