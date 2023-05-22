Nicotine pouches: A reduced risk complement to smoking?

The popularity of nicotine pouches is rising in some European countries and the United States, with experts predicting considerable market growth for this product by 2028.

In the Philippines, adult smokers continue to seek alternative ways to smoke, leading to an increased demand for Reduced Risk Products such as e-cigarettes or vapes. With the market’s interest in products that lessen the risks associated with smoking combustible tobacco, is there potential for nicotine pouches to be a reduced risk alternative or complement for Filipino adult smokers?

Nicotine Pouches in the Philippine Market

The availability of nicotine pouches in the local market is still limited. Access of Filipino adult smokers to these non-combustible products is restrained to independent shops that carry mostly Swedish nicotine pouch brands like 77, Helwit, ICE, Klint, Loop, Nordic Spirit, and Paz.

Understanding the prospective risk reduction of nicotine pouches may eventually entice Filipino adult smokers to consider this nicotine product as a convenient and practical choice.

A Look into Nicotine Pouches

Nicotine pouches offer a modern and unique nicotine experience when smoking or vaping is constrained. A nicotine pouch comes in a soft, white pillow pouch made from plant-based fibers and gum base that houses nicotine extracted from tobacco leaves and flavor blends using food-grade ingredients.

Each pouch is discreet and simple to use – it is placed between the upper or bottom lip and gum, depending on which will be a more comfortable fit. One can enjoy the nicotine experience on any occasion for a maximum of 60 minutes, lessening the prohibitions of using the product – in one’s commute, while working, or during socializing occasions.

Because nicotine pouch is non-combustible making it free of smoke, vapor, and smell, the product lessens the ingestion of and exposure to harmful chemicals found in burned tobacco products.

In spite of this, it is still important to acknowledge the possible side effects of nicotine pouches. Although seasoned smokers or vapers are already accustomed to the effects of smoking combustible tobacco or using e-cigarettes, first-time users of nicotine pouches may still experience some dizziness and nausea.

While it is not completely risk-free as the product contains nicotine, a highly addictive substance, nicotine pouches still pose an affirmative proposition of being a less harmful alternative or complement to smoking.