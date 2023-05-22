Lumagui: BIR revokes accreditation of CPA in ghost/fake receipts syndicate

The Bureau of Internal Revenue, headed by Commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui Jr., has revoked the Certificate of Accreditation of Jennifer Cunanan Roncesvalles, the external auditor who issued the CPA certificate attached to the financial statements of the companies criminally charged for selling ghost receipts.

Roncesvalles is now facing a criminal case before the Department of Justice (DOJ) and an administrative case for the revocation of her license before the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

The BIR has declared an all-out war in its bid to stop the tax-evading scheme of sale and use of ghost receipts. These receipts simulate business transactions that result in hundreds of billions of revenue losses on the part of the government.

In the subject decision, the Revenue Region Accreditation Board stated the following: “IN VIEW OF ALL THE FOREGOING, the Board finds that the RESPONDENT’s accreditation with the BIR should be CANCELLED AND/OR REVOKED, for violation of Sections 8(A) (2), (4), and (1) of Revenue Regulation No. 11-2006, as amended by Revenue Regulation No. 04-2010.”

“This serves as a warning to all CPAs involved in Ghost/Fake Receipts. You will lose your PRC license. You will lose your BIR accreditation. You will be imprisoned for tax evasion. Uphold the core values of being a CPA. Your profession and stature in society, confer not only prestige but also that of a higher responsibility to the financial system of the country” Commissioner Lumagui stated.

This is the latest skirmish of Commissioner Lumagui in his war against Ghost/Fake Receipts. Sellers of these receipts have been filed with criminal cases. The Buyers are now being audited by the Revenue Officers of the BIR. The CPA involved has a pending criminal and administrative case as mentioned above. This syndicate was caught red-handed by virtue of a raid, headed by Commissioner Lumagui, last December 2022.