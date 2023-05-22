Labor backs solons’ views on wage-increase proposal

NO less than the Senate has debunked the claims of employers opposing the pending legislation granting workers a P150 pay hike, according to labor groups.

Citing data from Senate President Juan Miguel F. Zubiri, Federation of Free Workers (FFW) President Jose G. Matula said the recent claim made by major business groups that the country has the highest minimum wage in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) was “misleading.”

“One notable case highlighted in the last senate hearing is Indonesia, where the minimum wage exceeds P800 per day, in contrast to the P570 minimum wage in the Philippines,” Matula said. “Remarkably, despite the higher wages paid to Indonesian workers, Indonesia has emerged as a more attractive investment destination compared to the Philippines.”

Sentro ng mga Nagkakaisa at Progresibong Manggagawa (SENTRO) Secretary General Josua Mata pointed out the factors, which are more likely to discourage potential investors in the country, is the high cost of electricity and transportation.

Joint position

THE labor leader issued the statement in response to the joint letter submitted by the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI), the Employers’ Confederation of the Philippines (ECOP), Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc. (Philexport), Federation-Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FCCCI), IT & Business Process Association of the Philippines (ITBAP), Philippine Hotel Owners Association (PHOA), Foreign Buyers Association of the Philippines (FOBAP) and the United Port-users Confederation of the Philippines Inc.

In the said letter addressed to Senator Jose Pimentel “Jinggoy” E. Estrada, who heads the Senate Committee on Labor, Employment and Human Resources, the group urged lawmakers to reconsider the legislated wage hike.

Instead, the business groups noted they “feel more” comfortable if the government allows regional tripartite wage boards to tackle wage increase proposals.

The business groups also argued the legislation will only benefit 16 million of the country’s 50 million workforce but negatively impacting micro-sized, small-scale and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

The higher wages, they said, will also drive away potential investors in the country.

Zubiri’s Senate Bill (SB) 2002, which grants a P150 across-the-board increase to salary rates of workers, is currently pending at the Committee of Estrada.

Poor performance

MATA opposed the call of business groups for lawmakers to defer wage fixing to the wage boards.

He noted most wage boards have failed to grant pay hikes, which will uplift workers from the poverty threshold.

“Wage increases granted by wage boards have been less than the value lost by workers due to inflation in all the regions, except for 4 regions,” Mata said.

This was echoed by the Kilusang Mayo Uno (KMU) Chairman Elmer C. Labog, who said the wage boards have failed to restore the lost value in nominal wage since they were created in 1989.

Real wage is the value of nominal wages adjusted for inflation or consumer price index.

“We have a computation that if we take the average nominal wage level of all 17 regions and compare its real value to the wage levels in 1989, the amount that comes out needed for wage recovery would be P165,” Labog said.

Sentro and KMU together with other members of the All Philippine Trade Unions (APTU) have been demanding for the abolition of the wage boards.

Business impact

THE labor leaders also questioned the pronouncements by their business counterparts on how the legislated pay increase will be detrimental to the latter’s operations.

Mata said the additional pay increase can help in pump-priming the economy, which is still recovering from the pandemic, by creating demand.

“It [legislated wage hike] would allow workers to purchase much needed goods and services, which in turn would lead to increased economic activity,” Mata said.

Likewise, Matula said the additional pay will help boost employee productivity and foster company loyalty.

As to the affordability of the P150 pay increase, labor groups also noted that large-scale, medium-sized and small-scale enterprises will be able to afford it especially due to their “whirlwind profits” even during the pandemic.

In the case of micro-scale enterprises, Labog said, they can file exemption from the wage adjustments if necessary.

Partido Manggagawa (PM) Chairman Renato B. Magtubo urged lawmakers to push though with the passage SB 2002 “age-old arguments” of employers against such legislated wage increase.

“Government through Congress should change this policy of sacrificing workers’ wages to satisfy employers’ lust for profits by enacting measures such as the Senate bill granting P150 across-the-board wage increase to workers, thus fulfilling the constitutional mandate of granting workers a living wage,” Magtubo said.