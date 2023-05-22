Group sees healthcare industry growth driver

THE Philippine healthcare industry is a “very bright spot” for the information technology (IT) and Business Process Management (IT-BPM) industry, according to the IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP).

“The Philippines is very strong in healthcare because of our large number of registered nurses,” IBPAP President Jack Madrid said. “We’re the second-largest supplier of US-registered nurses.”

Madrid said he wishes the country had “more because they’re all getting hired to the point that we don’t even have enough nurses in our country. That is a very bright spot for the IT-BPM industry.”

In line with this, Madrid recalled his visit to the United States for the healthcare investor roadshow held in Chicago from April 17 to 2021. He said “prospects are quite positive.”

A statement issued by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) two weeks ago revealed that the participation of Philippine Healthcare Information Management Services (HIMS) companies at the trade and investment show as well as the HIMS System (HIMSS) exhibition resulted in initial sales amounting to $72.9 million.

The DTI also noted that the 6th participation of Philippine HIMS companies at the HIMSS Global Conference and Exhibition 2023 generated potential direct investment amounting to $13 million.

Last April, Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) Director General Tereso O. Panga expressed hopes to attract big-ticket investments and strategic industries that will make the Philippines a leading industry player in HIMS and other frontier technologies.

“With the phenomenal rise onto post-global Covid-19 pandemic in the demand for HIM and remote telehealth services, the Philippine IT industry stands a stronger chance across [the] Asean [Association of Southeast Asian Nations region] in attracting HIMS-related FDI [foreign direct investments] into call center and BPO [business process outsourcing] operations,” Panga’s social media post read.

Apart from healthcare, Madrid said the targets of the IT-BPM industry “will continue to be driven by North America. I think the contact center will still lead the way.”

Madrid expressed optimism that the Philippine IT-BPM industry can reach 1.7 million full-time employees (FTEs) and $35.9 billion in revenues this year.

“I think the targets at the beginning of the year are within reach,” the IBPAP chief said adding, however, that, “I don’t think we will exceed it. It will be within that range.”

Last March, a survey carried out by the IBPAP showed 83 percent of IT-BPM companies expect to post growth in 2023 despite a potential global recession, while 17 percent remained neutral with their forecasts.

According to the study, the organization said, investments are projected to come from the following sectors: animation and game development; contact center; cybersecurity; financial technology (fintech); healthcare; internet service providers; and, IT solutions and IT-shared services.