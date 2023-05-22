Govt aims to boost aquaculture output via green water tech

The Fishfarmers’ Field School (FFS) has improved the Brackishwater Polyculture System using green water technology (GWT) currently being conducted in selected small-scale fishpond operators in Bulacan, according to the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR).

“The FFS training is conducted with the support of the Provincial Agriculture Office of Bulacan, BFAR-Central Luzon and municipal agriculture offices in Paombong and Calumpit,” Ma. Gloria Carillo, provincial agriculturist of Bulacan said over the weekend.

“The training for the fishing technology is a season-long training with 16 sessions.”

Through actual exercises, she said, the correct methods and technologies in fishing can be demonstrated.

The FFS kicked off on March 22 and 23, in Barangay Pinalagdan, Paombong which was participated by 25 individuals and in Barangay San Jose, Calumpit which had 30 participating fishers.

The 55 students enrolled in FFS are expected to graduate in July.

Carillo said, “FFS aims to increase aquaculture production in the province; and spread the natural farming of shrimp and fish [bangus and tilapia] through GWT which will serve as a fight against shrimp diseases, in addition to the benefits it brings to the fishery such as maintaining a lot of natural food and high oxygen levels in the fishery.”

She added that this is done by greening the water with the right amount of fertilizer and dropping fish (tilapia or bangus) along with shrimps.

The fisheries technologists of BFAR and PAO are the resource persons or trainers in the lectures and hands-on activities of FFS.