Glamping in Spring-Summer 2023

FOR Spring-Summer 2023, Longchamp spotlights a fresh mood, a longing for well-being and celebration. Inspired by Glamping, the collection captures a confident femininity, expressed in daring combinations of fabrics, prints and styles. The spirit of the season is at once glamorous and nomadic, a joyful harmony of freedom and refinement.

Light-hearted and dynamic, the collection explores two contrasting yet complementary ambiances.

The first takes inspiration from nature, travel and authenticity to evoke an adventurous woman who is always ready to lace up her canvas hiking boots before setting off to explore new paths. On such escapades, she discovers the charm of towns and villages where, in a light, floral- print dress, she browses the local market stalls, filling her Le Pliage flower-embroidered, straw-effect basket with luscious seasonal fruits.

In this section of the collection, Longchamp Creative Director Sophie Delafontaine uses natural materials, including linen, cotton and silk, while the color palette draws nuances of tan, beige and ecru from the trees, flowers and earth.

The second ambiance plays with contrast in a more festive, glamorous, sporty spirit. When the sun shines high in the sky, Longchamp restates its vision of a woman who is chic, sporty and resolutely contemporary. Graphic prints on silk and linen, as well as swimsuits with asymmetric cutouts, complement exquisitely comfortable two-tone knits with a chic, sporty vibe.

The collection is accompanied by an array of leather goods, which range from elegantly understated to eye-catching, but are always finished with perfectly judged details. Longchamp has, for instance, reimagined its iconic Roseau bag in cotton and linen embellished with polka dots in a chic, natural spirit, and energized its new Box-Trot line with zesty lemon and candy-pink colorways. Meanwhile, new formats make their debut: a small vanity case and a mini hand-held bag, ideal for a spontaneous getaway.

Longchamp is exclusively available at Rustan’s Makati, Rustan’s Shangri-La, Rustan’s Cebu, Greenbelt 5 and www.rustans.com.