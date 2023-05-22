Gilas returns to work June 1

THE national pool for the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) 2023 World Cup will be formed on June 1, according to Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) President Al Panlilio.

“Practice starts June 1,” said Panlilio, adding that the SBP has started communicating with Utah Jazz star Jordan Clarkson on his availability for Gilas.

“I have an open line now with Jordan’s dad, Mike Clarkson, and we are supposed to talk again after he speaks with Jordan,” he said.

Gilas head coach Chot Reyes announced last week of a plan for a training camp in Lithuania or playing in a pocket tournament with US Division 1 National Collegiate Athletic Association teams.

Reyes, who is on a short vacation after the golden conquest in Cambodia, said the FIBA World Cup requires a much higher level of preparation.

The Philippines is lead hosting the World Cup with Japan and Indonesia from August 25 to September 10.