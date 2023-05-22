Gilas returns to work June 1

byJosef Ramos
May 22, 2023
1 minute read
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

THE national pool for the  International Basketball Federation (FIBA) 2023 World Cup will be formed on June 1, according to Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) President Al Panlilio.

“Practice starts June 1,” said Panlilio, adding that the SBP has started communicating with Utah Jazz star Jordan Clarkson on his availability for Gilas.

“I have an open line now with Jordan’s dad, Mike Clarkson, and we are supposed to talk again after he speaks with Jordan,” he said.

Gilas head coach Chot Reyes announced last week of a plan for a training camp in Lithuania or playing in a pocket tournament with US Division 1 National Collegiate Athletic Association teams.

Reyes, who is on a short vacation after the golden conquest in Cambodia, said the FIBA World Cup requires a much higher level of preparation.

The Philippines is lead hosting the World Cup with Japan and Indonesia from August 25 to September 10.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares

Related Posts

Tolentino in special PSA Forum

AFTER a three-week break following the country’s campaign in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games, the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) resumes its weekly Forum on Tuesday with no less than Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino as the lone guest of the special session at the Conference Hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

byBusinessMirror
May 22, 2023

AFP vs Judiciary in UNTV Cup finals

THE Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Cavaliers outlasted the National Housing Authority (NHA) Home Masters, 81-74, in their sudden death playoff to advance to the finals of the 9th UNTV Cup Sunday at the Paco Arena in Manila.

byBusinessMirror
May 22, 2023