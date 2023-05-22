Editorial Cartoon May 22, 2023

Image credits: Rusu Eugen Catalin / Dreamstime.com
If there’s onion cartel, what makes it thrive?
The House Committee on Agriculture and Food last week categorically declared that an onion cartel is “very much alive” in the country. The announcement came after the House body concluded its three-month probe into the ridiculous increase in onion prices last year. Through evil machinations, the price of red and white onions significantly spiked nationwide in 2022, reaching P700 per kilo in December from P100 six months earlier.