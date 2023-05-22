DOLE-led meet yields no pay-hike consensus

LABOR and employer groups failed to forge a consensus on proposed wage hikes during the National Tripartite Industrial Peace Council (NTIPC) held by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) last week.

In an SMS, Nagkaisa labor coalition chair and Federation of Free Workers (FFW) president Sonny Matula said additional pay was among the issues discussed. “No common agreement specific on wages but workers raised the issue of reviewing the regional wage mechanism including its abolition.”

Nagkaisa and other members of the All Philippine Trade Unions (APTU) support the pending bill for a legislated across-the-board wage hike of P150 to workers.

They said it will help workers cope with rising cost of living and prime the economy at the same time.

Major employer groups rejected the bill, saying it will drive away investors and worsen inflation.

Matula said another highlight of the meeting was the commitment of Labor Secretary Bienvenido E. Laguesma to consult stakeholders on the report which they will present to the International Labor Organization (ILO).

The report will contain updates on the government response on the recommendation of the ILO-High Level Tripartite Mission (HLTM) that visited the country in January to look into the alleged mass labor violations.

“We discussed that before the submission of [DOLE’s] final report to ILO, it will be first tackled in the NTIPC,” Matula said.

Other matters tackled in the NTIPC meeting were the DOLE’s pending Labor and Employment Plan and updates on the implementing rules and regulations of Republic Act No. 11551 or the Act Integrating Labor Education to Tertiary Education.

“DOLE said it will facilitate TU [trade union] dialogue with CHED [Commission on Higher Education], which is in charge of drafting the IRR,” Matula said.

The NTIPC is the consultative advisory council of the DOLE, with representatives from the government, employers and workers.