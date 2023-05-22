DOJ junks NBI’s complaints against TriCity hospital staff

THE Department of Justice (DOJ) has dismissed the complaint for estafa and fraudulent health claims against several doctors and hospital staff filed by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

Cleared were doctors Enrico Cruz, Gjay Ordinal, Froilan Antonio de Leon, and Lourdes Rhoda Padilla and hospital staff Cherry Flores, Arlene Sebuc and Svend Rances of TriCity Medical Center in Taguig City.

“The respondent doctors were able to sufficiently establish that they did not participate in the falsification of claim documents submitted to PhilHealth [Philippine Health Insurance Corp.],” the DOJ declared.

According to the DOJ, the doctors were able to prove their signatures in the claim documents were forged.

“Hence, they did not commit any fraudulent representations in the falsified documents submitted to PhilHealth,” the resolution added.

On the other hand, the DOJ gave merit to the defense of good faith and lack of intent to defraud on the part of Flores, Sebuc and Rances.

The resolution was signed by Senior Assistant State Prosecutor Marmarie Satin-Vivas, Assistant State Prosecutor Ma. Richelle Q. Oliva and Prosecution Attorney Eugene Q. Yusi. It was approved by Prosecutor General Benedicto A. Malcontento.

Contrary to the NBI’s claim, the DOJ said the elements of estafa under Article 315 (a) of the Revised Penal Code with respect to Doctors Ordinal, De Leon and Padilla were absent as they were able to “sufficiently establish that they did not participate in the falsification of claim documents submitted to PhilHealth.”

The doctors had no knowledge that the professional fees they received were from the fraudulent claims filed with PhilHealth since the professional fees were paid in lump sum.

Upon learning of the fraudulent claims, the doctors conducted their own investigation, discovering that fraudulent claims were also filed for at least 12 other former patients, all of whom were already deceased at the time they purportedly received treatments.

They immediately reported all of these findings to Philhealth.

The complaint against the respondents were filed following intelligence information received by the NBI-Anti Graft Division (NBI-AGD), alleging that Tricity has been fraudulently facilitating or claiming reimbursement from PhilHealth for hemodialysis patients which turned out to be non-existent or already deceased at the time of the supposed hemodialysis treatment.

While the DOJ said that there was no probable cause to indict Rances for estafa, it said that there’s sufficient evidence to indict him for falsification under Article 172 of the Revised Penal Code.

However, the DOJ said the case is already within the jurisdiction of the Metropolitan Trial Court of Pasig City where Rances is also facing 53 counts of falsification charges filed by Dr. Ordinal in connection with the fraudulent PhilHealth claim documents.