CEU battles Perpetual for playoff spot in D-League

Centro Escolar U and skidding University of Perpetual Help System Dalta jockey seek crucial win on Tuesday in the 2023 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup at the FiloilEcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

The Scorpions and the Altas duel at 4 p.m. in a game that promises to be tight and physical as the two teams jockey for playoff spot.

The Scorpions (2-1) are riding high on a two-game win streak and occupy solo third spot while the Altas (2-2) have lost two consecutive losses games after a strong start to be at No. 4.

Both teams are hoping to finish in the top two to earn outright spot in the finals.

In the opener at 2 p.m., Wangs Basketball @27 Striker – Letran (1-2) seeks a second straight victory against listless AMA Online (0-4).

AMA is hard pressed to snapped losing streak to avoid outright elimination.

CEU, the UCBL champion, bowed to reigning champion EcoOil-La Salle in the opener but regained its championship form and has since score a pair of victories , including a 92-85 overtime win against three-time NCAA champion Letran.

“Marami pa kaming lapses so we have to continue getting better. We need games facing UAAP and NCAA teams. Now, it’s Perpetual so it’s a welcome opportunity for us to step up anew. Pagbubutihan pa namin,” said CEU coach Jeff Perlas.