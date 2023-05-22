BARMM beefs up Maguindanao emergency-response capability

DAVAO CITY—The Bangsamoro government moved to enhance the emergency-response capability in Maguindanao with four additional police cars to the fleet of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) and building an additional fire station.

The police cars, each of which costs P3.5 million, were received during ceremonies by PRO-BAR Brigadier General John G. Guyguyon. The fund was taken from the Transitional Development Impact Fund (TDIF) of the Member of the Parliament Raissa H. Jajurie.

In her short message, Jajurie said the regional government “recognized the pivotal role of the men in uniform particularly in the maintenance of peace and order in the region.”

“We see the logistical support needed by the PNP and all other institutions that do not exist organically in the Bangsamoro government, but it is important that we should help each other to promote the development agenda of ministries through peace and order,” the lawyer added.

Jajurie said she believes that “peace and order are the most pressing requirements or conditions for us to move forward, so we are very happy to be a part of it.”

Eleven patrol cars were earlier donated to the PRO-BAR in December 27 last year.

Meanwhile, the Bangsamoro government also constructed a new fire station in Pura village, Datu Blah Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte.

Ministry of the Interior and Local Government (MILG) Minister Naguib G. Sinarimbo said that the Barmm’s “only request is that you improve the services of your constituents.”

“We don’t care about politics, we still have a long time to do good and let’s just do everything we can to make the Bangsamoro government’s promise happen which is to serve,” the lawyer Sinarimbo added.

Newly-appointed OIC Maguindanao del Norte Governor Abdulraof A. Macacua said his goal was to make the province one of the most dynamic provinces in BARMM.

“The national government commits that they would really help Maguindanao del Norte because that was one of the conditions I sought; that I would only accept the governorship if they would help me improve the lives of the people of Maguindanao del Norte,” Macacua said.