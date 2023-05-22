Alas shines as Farm Fresh-Letran romps Magnificent Manila

Kieffer Alas added depth to an already loaded Farm Fresh-Letran team, leading the Milkers to a dominant 101-53 win over Magnificent Manila in the Manila Bankers Life-Pilipinas Super League 18-Under NCR Leg on Sunday at the Central Recreational Facility of New Era University in Quezon City.

Alas, an incoming Grade 11 forward out of De La Salle-Zobel, unloaded 18 points on 8-of-17 shooting, leading the Milkers to a 2-0 record for a share of the lead with Taytay in this tournament co-presented by SCD and Dumper party-list and supported by J Project Clothings, MDC, Bluesky Advertising, NET 25, Wcube Solutions Inc., Hotel SOGO, and Converge.

Also scoring in double-figures for Farm Fresh-Letranwere Andy Gemao with 12 points with five rebounds, Erlance Pedrita with 11 points, and Jonathan Manaliliwith 10 points.

Antonio Miguel Santos was the sole bright spot for Manila with 16 points and seven rebounds.

In the other NCR game of the day, EZ Jersey-Doc Boleros went up to 2-1 after continuing the struggles of the 0-3 New Era University, 95-73.

Mark De Leon spearheaded the Doc Boleros attack with 18 points and nine boards.

The duo of Rhyle Melencio and Veejay Pre were not to be outdone in the Luzon Leg on the same day and at the same venue, towing Pampanga-Pradera Theme Park to a sizzling 97-82 win over debuting BatangLakan ng Bulacan for their second win.

Pre, an incoming Grade 12 senior at Far Eastern University-Diliman, produced 22 points and nine rebounds while Melencio, a De La Salle University-commit, tallied a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Jasper Matienzo capped his sensational 17-point, 10-rebound outing by knocking down the game-winning triple with seven seconds left to lift Datzlav-Sta. Cruz to a thrilling 62-60 win over LuidKapampangan.

Datzlav-Sta. Cruz and Pampanga-Pradera Theme Park share the early lead in the group with identical 2-0 slates. Luid Kapampangan fell to 1-1.

Over at the Cebu City Sports Institute, Sherilin Khalifa City of Naga cruised to its sixth straight win after a 93-60 rout of Sidlak Danao while Dea’s Bakeshop x Rad welcomed Michael Asoro with a 99-53 triumph over Consolacion Black Sharma.

Lawrence Mangubat led Sherilin Khalifa City’s demolition of the 0-4 Sidlak Danao side with 28 points on 12-of-15 shooting from the field with four rebounds and four assists.

Francis Dollente backstopped Mangubat with 16 markers.

Meanwhile, Ateneo-commit Asoro produced a line of six points and eight rebounds, steering Dea’s Bakeshop x Rad to its first win in three games.

Jose Marie Tumabang also had his finest game so far for DBxR with 22 points and nine rebounds.