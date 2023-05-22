AFP vs Judiciary in UNTV Cup finals

THE Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Cavaliers outlasted the National Housing Authority (NHA) Home Masters, 81-74, in their sudden death playoff to advance to the finals of the 9th UNTV Cup Sunday at the Paco Arena in Manila.

This time it was Mark Salupado who shone brightest for the three-time champions with his clutch plays in the pivotal period to help take the fight out of the stubborn Home Masters and arrange a title clash with the Judiciary Magis.

Game 1 of the best-of-three title series is Wednesday at the Novadeci Convention Center in Quezon City.

The chosen charity of the winning team in the event organized by Breakthrough and Milestones Productions International CEO and President Daniel Razon will earn a tax-free P3 million top prize.

In the Executive Face-Off match, the PNP Responders beat the Judiciary Magis, 86-78.

Five AFP players finished in double figures with Darwin Cordero making 21 points with 13 rebounds and Salupado contributing 10 points and six rebounds apart from the hustle he provided that led to several vital baskets down the stretch.

Former Letran star Boyet Bautista and Jerry Lumungsod combined for 28 points.

With the loss, the Home Masters were relegated to a battle for third place against the PNP Responders.

Joel de Mesa and Joshua Alejandro led the Responders with 30 and 19 points, respectively.