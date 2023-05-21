Seven tips for a healthier relationship with your phone

1 Practice putting down your digital devices consciously. Keep them out of sight and put them away when you aren’t using them, especially at night. Banish them from the bedroom, get an alarm clock (so you aren’t using your phone alarm) and you’ll sleep better without the late-night scrolling.

2 Set yourself screen time limits. Too much screen time can give you headaches. Be mindful of the way your use your tech and make use of features like voice notes, which allow you to stay up-to-date with communication without staring at a screen for a long time.

One of the reasons for the rise of “dumb phones” is nostalgia, a complex emotion that involves reconnecting with the happy emotions of an idealized past by recalling positive memories.

3 Stop allowing digital distractions. Constant interruption can induce physical and mental stress. Turn off notifications and alerts when you want to fully focus on a task.

4 Schedule proper digital-free time. Depression and anxiety is one result of digital overload. So getting away from your digital world for a while is important. Take a walk in nature, read a book, go for a bike ride—anything that takes you away from the screens for a while.

5 Make screens easier on the eyes. Screen overuse can strain our eyes and affect our eyesight. Don’t squint at tiny screens to do work that would be better done on a larger-screen laptop.

6 Take control of the chaos of information overload. Organize your phone, computer and tablet so you can use them more efficiently. Some apps really do help you take charge of your life and work more calmly and effectively. We regain mastery over our digital devices when we become more proactive in their use.

7 Sit well when you are digitally engaged. Slouching over a phone or hunching over your laptop will harm your neck and your back. Sit upright, stretch regularly and exercise often—without your phone. The Conversation

Image credits: Arturo David/ pexels.com, Eirik Solheim on Unsplash





