SB19 drops new single, ‘GENTO’

Multi-awarded Filipino boy group SB19 drops their latest single “GENTO,” giving fans a glimpse of what is to come for the group’s much awaited “PAGTATAG!” era.

“GENTO” places SB19’s bold talent and confidence into the spotlight, highlighting their strength and versatility as a group. The song offers a catchy word play, effortlessly weaving ganito (like this), ginto (gold), and gento, the Caviteño word for ganito. It delivers a powerful message of their growth as a group, after years of refinement—just like gold.

For this single, SB19 draws inspiration from transformational change—how incremental and everyday acts lead to success and change. Often, it is the little, simplest acts that lead to triumphs.

SB19 continues to set an example of hard work and perseverance as the group continues their path toward dominating the local, and global, music scene. Five years since their debut, SB19 continues to test—and break—limits with their unconventional sound and unbounded talent.

Get ready for SB19 to take you on a journey. The new single sets the path for the group’s upcoming new EP release “PAGTATAG!” and offers the promise of new sounds and unexplored genres that will surely pique the interest of audiences.

This officially marks the start of the “PAGTATAG!” for SB19. Fans can expect groundbreaking sounds in the days to come—and an exhilarating ride as the group embarks on their second world tour. The award-winning group is set to kick off their world tour at the Araneta Coliseum on June 24 and 25 and will have multiple stops in cities across the Philippines, United States, and Canada. Ticket selling will begin on May 21 at 12 noon through TicketNet outlets nationwide or through www.ticketnet.com.ph.

Are you ready for this? We hope you are. You’re in for a ride.

“GENTO” is available now on all DSPs and streaming services via Sony Music Entertainment. Watch the music video here.