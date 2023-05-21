Fin&Claw hands Mandaluyong first loss in PSL Under-18 hoops

JAMES JUMAO-AS’S clutch layup in the final nine seconds lifted Fin&Claw to a pulsating 87-85 decision over Mandaluyong Namayan Saturday in the Manila Bankers Life-Pilipinas Super League 18-Under National Capital Region Leg at the Central Recreational Facility in New Era, Quezon City.

Mark Llimet shone for Fin&Claw with 28 points, three rebounds and five assists, while Alexandrei Gazzingan added 23 points and six rebounds.

Jumao-As and Gabriele de Jesus also finished with 15 and 11, respectively, as Fin&Claw improved to 1-1 won-lost and handed the Tigre their first loss in three games.

Taytay scored a 71-66 victory over Batang Kankaloo in the other Metro Manila Leg tiff behind the trio of Thirdie Golez (16), Jashlie De Leon (12) and Asi Placido (10) that powered the Builders to a 2-0 start.

Batang Kankaloo slipped to 1-1.

In the Luzon Leg, Bagong Cabuyao tripped Calamba, 77-69, to rise to 2-1 while dropping its victims to 1-2. Over at the Cebu City Sports Institute, Consolacion (5-2) nipped Basak Where I Belong (0-4) 88-86, while GM Seafront (3-2) whipped Sherilin Khalifa City of Naga (5-1) 84-70.